Nevada dam changes give rare trout new life 115 years later

WADSWORTH, Nev. (AP) — U.S. and tribal officials are celebrating the completion of a $34 million fish bypass system at a Nevada dam that will allow threatened trout to return to some of their native spawning grounds for the first time in more than a century.
Construction of the fish-friendly side channel is a major step toward someday enabling the Lahontan cutthroat trout to make the entire 100-mile trip upstream. They would journey from a desert lake on tribal land northeast of Reno to Lake Tahoe before Derby Dam was built in 1905.
It’s a joint project involving Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, two federal agencies, and the Farmers Conservation Alliance.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.