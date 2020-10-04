Nevada dam changes give rare trout new life 115 years later

FILE – This 2019 file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Lahontan cutthroat trout recently caught at Pyramid Lake, 30 miles northeast of Reno, Nev. Federal and tribal officials are celebrating the completion of a $34 million fish bypass system at a Nevada dam that will allow the threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout to return to some of its native spawning grounds for the first time in more than a century. (Greg Ritland/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP,File)

WADSWORTH, Nev. (AP) — U.S. and tribal officials are celebrating the completion of a $34 million fish bypass system at a Nevada dam that will allow threatened trout to return to some of their native spawning grounds for the first time in more than a century.

Construction of the fish-friendly side channel is a major step toward someday enabling the Lahontan cutthroat trout to make the entire 100-mile trip upstream. They would journey from a desert lake on tribal land northeast of Reno to Lake Tahoe before Derby Dam was built in 1905.

It’s a joint project involving Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, two federal agencies, and the Farmers Conservation Alliance.