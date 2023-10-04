PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the country there has been an increasing debate over banning books in school libraries.

Often, the unifying factor between the books is that they relate to themes of diversity and LGBTQ+ identities.

One nonprofit, First Book, is working to give children access to the books saying it’s important for them to be able to see themselves, their families and their communities in media.

First Book’s CEO Kyle Zimmer joined AM Extra to talk about the organization and what they are fighting for.

