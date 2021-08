PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Beaverton kayaker who went for a swim in Hagg Lake Saturday afternoon went under the water and did not surface, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Satoru Kamoshita was kayaking around 3:30 p.m. Saturday around Boat Ramp C when he decided to take a swim. When he didn't come back up, multiple people called 911. Officials said the marine patrol deputies were already on the water and rushed to the scene.