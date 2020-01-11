OHSU fellow among Idaho avalanche victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A doctor working on a pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at OHSU is among the three killed in an avalanche in Idaho on Tuesday.

The University of Minnesota said Dr. Molly Hubbard, who was a graduate of their residency program, died in the avalanche on Silver Mountain in Kellogg.

Silver Mountain Resort said what appeared to be a series of three avalanches occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.

The runs had just been opened for a short period after crews performed avalanche control blasting in the area Tuesday morning, using explosives to trigger avalanches in hopes of leaving only the stable snow layers on the runs, officials said.

Rescue crews and volunteers searched the avalanche area Tuesday with dogs and probes.

OHSU released a statement about her passing. They said she started her fellowship at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on July 1.

“Molly Hubbard was a superlative physician and surgeon with exceptional judgment, technical skills and deep compassion for her patients and colleagues. She was also an extraordinary human being who was loved and valued by all who knew her. Molly’s loss is unfathomable to her friends, her family, our community at OHSU, and to myself as her mentor. We will do our best to honor her extraordinary character.” – Nathan Selden, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, FAAP, chair, OHSU Department of Neurosurgery.