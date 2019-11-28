Facebook, Instagram slowly restore service after outage

People take to Twitter to talk about Facebook and Instagram

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might just have to talk with Aunt Madge on Thanksgiving.

A major outage took Facebook and Instagram down on Thanksgiving morning. The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter and thousands reported the outages on DownDetector.com.

In a tweet, Instagram said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown.”

The hashtag #facebookdown also brought out the snark.

A few hours after the outages began, service was being restored to both sites. Facebook blamed the issue on a problem with one of their central software systems, CNBC reported.

So for now, you’re just going to have to concentrate on making that ribbon Jello and green bean casserole. You can post the pictures later.