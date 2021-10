PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Every day people come into John Yeager's shop in Southeast Portland, Distinctive Sound, asking about anti-theft equipment for their vehicle. That's because, on average, 30 cars are stolen every day in the city of Portland.

Car thieves strike most often in Northeast and Southeast Portland, police said. And even basic car theft prevention tactics like parking in a highly travelled and well-lit areas aren't stopping thieves.