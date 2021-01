A group in Portland marched for MLK Day, January 18 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Portlanders marched on Monday afternoon in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The march was organized by Don’t Shoot PDX. It is their 7th annual March for Human Rights and Dignity.

A poster for the event had the group meeting at 1 pm at 700 North Rosa Parks Way.