PSU professor: House Bill would demystify anti-Asian hate crimes

FILE – In this March 13, 2021, file photo, Chinese-Japanese American student Kara Chu, 18, holds a pair of heart balloons decorated by herself for the rally “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles. The shootings at three Georgia massage parlors and spas Tuesday, March 16, that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent, come on the heels of a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus first entered the United States. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been nearly 3,800 reported attacks toward Asian Americans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including one Chinese woman who was punched by a white man in San Francisco. She fought back and he was arrested.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng of New York, is meant to address this rise in violence. The bill was co-sponsored by more than 60 other U.S. representatives.

The bill would require a Department of Justice employee to start a review of federal, state and local hate crimes that occurred during the pandemic. The DOJ would then give guidance to state and local law enforcement on how to establish an online reporting system.

The bill could help shed light on the types of crimes being committed, said Priya Kapoor, a global studies professor at Portland State University.

In Oregon, a man is accused of punching an Asian American in a racially motivated attack in North Portland on December 15, 2020.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed six Asian women and two others in spas across Atlanta. Police said the crime wasn’t racially motivated, but Kapoor said the hesitation to label it a hate crime is precisely why the issue of hate crimes needs to be looked into “more carefully.”

She added that for Asian women, racism is often underlined with misogyny.

The bill could also give researchers faster access to hate crime data. Kapoor said she’d like to do a larger study on both local and global patterns.

“We imagine some of the stereotypes in the U.S. are only limited to the U.S., but indeed they surface in several other places,” she said.