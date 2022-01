PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority announced the funding timeline for the Behavioral Health Resource Network has been extended to give the evaluation subcommittee and Oversight and Accountability Council members enough time to review the large number of grant applications submitted.

The new funding is part of Measure 110, passed by Oregon voters in November 2020, which essentially decriminalized user possession of hard drugs like heroin, cocaine and meth, and funded new behavioral health networks.