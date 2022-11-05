PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Powerball jackpot has continued to go unwon drawing after drawing, and Saturday, the total prize is sitting at a record estimated $1.6 billion.

The next drawing is set for 7:59 p.m. PST Saturday evening, but how late are players able to buy tickets before the drawing?

If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, then you’re still in luck.

Powerball tickets can be bought any time before 7:00 p.m. on the day of a drawing (which happens every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday).

After a drawing has happened, if no one wins, you can begin buying tickets again as early as 8:15 p.m.

Just because the Powerball Jackpot hasn’t been won, doesn’t mean that there haven’t been winners though, as one Oregonian just won a million-dollar prize in the last drawing.

There have been 39 consecutive drawings since the last Powerball jackpot winner, one of the longest runs in history, just under the record of 41 drawings in Oct. 2021.