Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four.
Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.