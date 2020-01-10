Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2013 file photo, a skier takes advantage of the snowy conditions at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, it received reports of up to three separate avalanches on the mountain and that emergency responders were coordinating rescue efforts. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four.

Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.

Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.

