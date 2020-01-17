1 dead, 1 hurt in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) – Sheriff: One dead, one seriously injured in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort.
PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are responding to an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.
Officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department say there are “several unaccounted victims.”
Search and Rescue is responding.
Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020