1 dead, 1 hurt in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Scientists say water clarity has rebounded from an all-time low in 2017 at Lake Tahoe, pictured in this photo taken from an airplane departing from Reno, Nev. on March 2, 2017. UC Davis researches said on Thursday, May 23, 2019 that Last year’s reading improved about 10 feet from the previous year and is now in line with the most recent five-year average. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) – Sheriff: One dead, one seriously injured in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort.

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are responding to an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.

Officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department say there are “several unaccounted victims.”

Search and Rescue is responding.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

