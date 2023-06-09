An Alaska Airlines aircraft takes off from NYC in Aug. 2019. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A system outage caused several delays for Alaska Airlines Friday morning, officials said.

Early Friday morning, people on Twitter began asking the airline about why flights were being delayed, and at just before 5:20 a.m. they replied saying there was a system outage.

FlyPDX showed 12 Alaska Airlines flights delayed. Travelers at multiple other airports, including SeaTac, posted pictures on social media of long lines at customer service and non-functioning ticketing kiosks.

Alaska Airlines told KOIN 6 that the outage was fixed at around 5:45 and flights will begin taking off soon, but there will still be some delays. Read their full statement below.

Earlier this morning, several of our systems experienced an outage that impacted our flight operations. The outage was mitigated around 5:45 a.m. Pacific and flights are once again being released. There will be some delays to flights this morning and we apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.