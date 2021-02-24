St. Jude’s seat on SpaceX all-civilian mission still open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s still a chance that you could go to space as part of Space X’s all-civilian mission!

It’s called the Inspiration4 mission and our community partner — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — is involved. The mission to space is scheduled to launch later this year and will include some people who are special to the research hospital.

“This is a significant first step where everyone can go explore amongst the stars,” said Jared Isaacman. Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, is the mission commander for Space X’s Inspiration4.

The non-profit is the chosen beneficiary for Inspiration4, with one of the seats going to Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old is a physician assistant at St. Jude — where she herself was treated for bone cancer as a child. She is taking the seat that represents “hope.”

Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux. Photo courtesy: St. Jude

The other St. Jude seat on the mission represents “generosity” — it will go to a randomly chosen member of the public who donates at least $10 to the research hospital.

St. Jude patient Zahaan, seen here at age 7 in 2017, plays with a plane and rocketship toy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

“One the things we hope to accomplish and why we named our mission Inspiration4 was to inspire others to go out and be amongst the stars today, but also to inspire people with what’s possible that can still be done here on earth,” Isaacman explained.

Isaacman says that includes making sure kids like these go on to live healthy lives — and maybe even one day, go to space themselves.

“If we can accomplish all that, then we sure as heck have better tackled childhood cancer along the way.”

February 28 is the deadline to enter to be a part of the mission. To apply, visit this website.