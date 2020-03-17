Tom Brady bids farewell to New England Patriots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an early morning statement on his Twitter account, six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady has bid farewell to the New England Patriots after 20 years.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” the statement read. “I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”

The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends this month.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments,” he wrote. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady has made extensive marks on the NFL record books and will arguably go down in history as one of the best quarterbacks the league has seen — even if he’s not finished just yet. Multiple teams have been rumored to be in the race as Brady’s next step.

However, as his tweet said — he’s “forever a Patriot.”