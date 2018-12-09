Toreros improve to 8-2, match best start in program history
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Alex Floresca scored a career-high 16 points, Isaiah Pineiro also scored 16 and San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 82-68 on Sunday to improve to 8-2, matching the best start in program history.
Floresca was 7-of-9 shooting and the Toreros shot 52.5 percent overall and 46 percent from the arc (11 of 24). Isaiah Wright added 15 points and seven assists, Olin Carter III had 13 points and Tyler Williams scored 12 on four 3-pointers.
Lamine Diane, who came in as the Big West Conference's leading scorer at 25.6 per game and missed the Matadors' (3-6) last game with an injury, scored 19 points and had a game-high eight rebounds. Terrell Gomez added 13 points and Blair Orr and Jared Pearre had 10 each.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Orr and Wright gave the Toreros an 18-12 lead and they were in front the rest of way, going up by 16 at halftime. San Diego led by as many as 24 in the second half.
Previous
Thousands salute Bush funeral train 4141
Next
2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Semi-truck, car crash on I-5 south in Vancouver
- TriMet using hawks to stop poop from 10,000 crows
- 4.8 quake off British Columbia; no tsunami threat
- Eat, drink, be merry: Eat Oregon Now's holiday market
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOIN TV triples output transmit power
On Saturday October 20, 2018 KOIN TV tripled the output transmit power of our transmitter.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Women Crush Wednesday
Jennifer Hoff profiles inspiring women each Wednesday on KOIN 6 NewsRead More »
-
Where We Live
Ken Boddie highlights an interesting piece of information about Where We LiveRead More »
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.