Toreros improve to 8-2, match best start in program history

Posted: Dec 09, 2018

Updated: Dec 09, 2018 03:13 PM PST

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Alex Floresca scored a career-high 16 points, Isaiah Pineiro also scored 16 and San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 82-68 on Sunday to improve to 8-2, matching the best start in program history.

Floresca was 7-of-9 shooting and the Toreros shot 52.5 percent overall and 46 percent from the arc (11 of 24). Isaiah Wright added 15 points and seven assists, Olin Carter III had 13 points and Tyler Williams scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Lamine Diane, who came in as the Big West Conference's leading scorer at 25.6 per game and missed the Matadors' (3-6) last game with an injury, scored 19 points and had a game-high eight rebounds. Terrell Gomez added 13 points and Blair Orr and Jared Pearre had 10 each.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Orr and Wright gave the Toreros an 18-12 lead and they were in front the rest of way, going up by 16 at halftime. San Diego led by as many as 24 in the second half.

