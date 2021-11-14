Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Dallas County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Billy Chemirmir. Chemirmir is scheduled to go on trial, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the deaths of one of 18 women he’s accused of killing in Texas over a two-year span. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday.

Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.

Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel survived an attack by a man who forced his way into her apartment at a senior living community in Plano. The man told her “don’t fight me” as he tried to smother her with a pillow and left with jewelry.

When police tracked Chemirmir to his nearby apartment the next day, he was holding jewelry and cash. A jewelry box police say he had just thrown away led them to a Dallas home, where Harris was dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

After his arrest, authorities announced they would review hundreds of deaths, signaling the possibility that a serial killer had been stalking older people. Over the following years, the number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew.

Most of the victims were killed at independent living communities for older people, where Chemirmir allegedly forced his way into apartments or posed as a handyman. He’s also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.

Chemirmir’s attorney has called the evidence against Chemirmir circumstantial.