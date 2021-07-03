Tyson recalls 8.5M pounds of chicken over possible listeria

Tyson recalled 8.5 million pounds of frozen, ready to eat chicken over listeria concerns, July 3, 2021 (USDA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat Tyson-brand chicken products were recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The products are sold frozen and were produced between late December 2020 and April 2021 under establishment number P-7089.

Those were shipped nationwide to grocery stores, restaurants and schools, along with other sites. Products were sold under many brands including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

Retailers were ordered not to serve or sell the chicken. Consumers are told not to eat it.