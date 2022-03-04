PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unemployment in the United States is at its lowest point since the pandemic began two years ago, according to the latest White House jobs report.

KOIN 6 News asked the Biden administration how well are those jobs paying in the face of 7% inflation. They said new jobs will pay workers enough to meet that worry.

“What we saw in the data today is that wages for a variety of sectors from hotels and leisure to warehouses and transportation to retail and health services wages are rising and outpacing inflation,” said Emilie Simons, White House assistant press secretary of economics.

The new hiring isn’t consistent across all demographics, however.

The employment rate fell for Black women, and the unemployment rate for Black men is at 6.6% — more than double the rate for white men.