Vote to name NASA’s next Mars rover

A cartoon drawing of NASA’s next Mars rover to be launched in July 2020. (NASA)

U.S. students submitted thousands of essays for the naming contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NASA needs your help to choose a name for its next Mars rover!

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade from across the U.S. submitted more than 28,000 essays after NASA opened the naming contest last summer. Hundreds of educators, professionals and space enthusiasts from around the world narrowed the pool down to 155 semifinalists.

From there, NASA picked nine finalists:

Endurance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi

Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

Ingenuity, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

Fortitude, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

NASA is now asking people around the world to weigh in. Online voting is open now through Jan. 27. NASA said the poll results will be considered when officials choose the final name.

The rover’s official name will be announced in March! The winning student will be invited to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 in Florida.