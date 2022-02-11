Why Adidas chose to ‘bare it all’ in controversial nudity ad

This May 6, 2019 photo shows the logo of the sports goods manufacturer Adidas in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2022, is it socially acceptable to display 25 pairs of bare breasts on social media? The multinational athletic brand, Adidas has flung this question into the public sphere after the company shared an image of 25 uncensored, nude breasts on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Social media has not stopped buzzing since the controversial “bare-all” campaign was posted.

The tweeted ad for Adidas’s new sports bra collection revealed faceless breasts of varied shapes and sizes along with the caption, “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

And while the image has sparked both support and hate as well as heated comments and debates — both for and against the ad’s use of nudity — Adidas claims there is a message beyond the shock value.

In a follow-up post the company stated, “Whatever the sport, women deserve freedom and comfort to move however they choose. That’s why we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports.”

In a full press release, the company outlined the focus of the new sports bra collection to be centered around diversity and inclusion.

Adidas stated that a lack of research and “support” surrounding women’s sports bras has led to decreased options and comfortability among women — and they hope to address that.

“A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts, but 90% of women aren’t wearing the right size,” the release stated. “Women’s needs are historically underserved when it comes to sportswear designed to support the female form… That’s why we’ve re-engineered our entire portfolio with 43 new styles, available in 72 sizes.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the company’s Portland-based North American headquarters for an extended statement and received the following response:

“At Adidas, we believe everybody in sport deserves to be supported. That is why we tirelessly innovate to meet the needs of our diverse community, helping more people experience the life-changing benefits of sport,” Adidas told KOIN 6 News. “A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts. The confidence and support it gives can have a significant impact on someone’s performance and ability to stick with the sport.”

The company continued, “That is why we have re-engineered our entire portfolio, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before.”