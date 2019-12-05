Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Woman tries to pry open mountain lion’s jaws to save her dog

National
Posted: / Updated:

A surveillance image shared with KTLA shows the mountain lion believed to be involved in the Simi Valley attacks. (KTLA)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman punched a mountain lion Thursday and tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog from an attack in her backyard, officials said.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut after the mountain lion attacked her miniature Schnauzer in the city of Simi Valley near Los Angeles, police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV.

Her dog died. The attack happened after a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the same area late Wednesday.

The lion ran away from the woman’s backyard after state wildlife officers arrived.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget