PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain in Klamath County has grown to nearly 39,000 acres and is threatening about 3,000 homes, officials confirmed on Friday.

There are Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices in place for the fire near the small towns of Sprague River and Beatty and housing developments in unincorporated areas; however, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 spokesperson Joel Brumm told KOIN 6 News the majority of homes threatened by the Bootleg Fire are at a Level 2 notice and residents "need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice."