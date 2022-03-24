PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are 16 teams left vying for an NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and once again KOIN 6 will broadcast games starting Thursday afternoon.

The action gets started at 4 p.m. Thursday as top-overall seed Gonzaga takes on (4) Arkansas . That game is followed by (2) Duke playing (3) Texas Tech. The winners of those two games will meet Saturday in the West Regional Final with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Friday on KOIN 6, starting at 4 p.m., you can catch tournament Cinderella, 15-th seeded St. Peters try to keep their upset streak going against (3) Purdue. The nightcap features a blue blood match-up between (8) North Carolina and (4) UCLA. The winners of those games will meet Sunday in the East Regional Final.

You can watch streaming live coverage of every game of the Men’s NCAA Tournament by clicking here.

Due to the NCAA Tournament, there will be no KOIN 6 News at 4, 5, or 6 on Thursday and Friday. You will be able to catch special editions of KOIN 6 News at 3 p.m. leading into CBS Sports coverage and at 9 p.m. following the end of the games.