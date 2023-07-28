PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Normal July weather continues in Portland as the hot and dry days continue across the Pacific Northwest.

Another round of afternoon highs in the mid-80s will take Portland into the weekend. A few stray clouds will move through the area, but sunshine will dominate weather feature Friday.

Portland sees average temperatures Friday, July 28, 2023

Afternoon highs in the mid-80s is on trend with what Portland typically sees for the month of July. Temperatures typically start off in the upper-70s for the seventh month of the year, with mid-80s expected for the final day of July. August starts off with highs in the mid-80s, but cools to the low-80s by the end of the month. That means Portland is currently in the peak of the summer heat when it comes to averages.

Normal temperatures from the first to last day of the month in July and August in Portland

Slightly cooler conditions are expected in Portland this weekend. That’s where highs will only make it into the low-80s thanks to a bit more cloud coverage.

Portland sees slightly cooler temperatures this weekend with 90s returning Tuesday

Even cooler conditions are expected over the mountains this weekend with highs in the 60s. Sunny and dry conditions remain across the Pacific Northwest this weekend and next week.

Cooler mountain temperatures expected this weekend

Afternoon highs will likely return to the low-90s by Tuesday.

The number of hot days Portland’s seen from April 2023 to Thursday, July 27, 2023

That will likely add an additional tally mark to the days at or above 90 degrees seen in Portland since April.