Roughly 2k without power in tri-county region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stormy weather in the region Tuesday has left 2,262 Portland General Electric customers in the tri-county region without power.

PGE showed Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington Counties reported having a combined 17 outages as of 11:30 a.m.

Pacific Power also reported 33 outages in Oregon affecting 316 customers as of 11:30 a.m.

The greater Portland area and neighboring parts of the state are slated to be battered with high winds and rain throughout the day. Severe weather warnings have been issued for the Central Oregon Coast (High Wind Warning); Clatsop County (River Flood Warning); North Oregon Coast (High Wind Warning); Pacific County (river Flood Warning); Tillamook County (two separate River Flood Warnings); and Wahkiakum County (two separate River Flood Warnings).

Outage figures will be updated periodically.

