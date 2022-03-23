PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although spring break carries the stigma of booze-filled university parties and college kids looking to blow off steam before diving back into studies – a recent survey found many Oregon students will have a vacation as “dry” as the beaches they plan to escape to, as nearly half have pledged to stay sober.

The study conducted by RecoveryFirst.org surveyed 3,145 college students on their holiday plans and found a large number of Oregon students are planning a sober spring break.

“College students from Oregon are almost as likely to stay sober this spring break,” the survey stated, adding that, “46% say they will be practicing sobriety.”

It is important to note that this study was conducted by an organization that centers around sober living and addiction recovery resources; however, other polls have found younger generations, including millennials and Gen Z are more open to being sober than previous ones.

“Along with other alcohol-free lifestyle trends, the idea of a sober lifestyle appears to be increasing in popularity among young people today,” survey contributors stated. “Research has shown that Generation Z is drinking less than their parents’ generation did when they were young.”

According to the survey, while there are many factors contributing to the increased interest in sobriety among younger generations, the rise and popularity of the health and wellness movement is a major one.

Beyond the recent industry growth, the health market and the lifestyle practices promoted by it are widely marketed on social media which generally targets a younger audience.

The survey credited the rise in popularity of healthy habits as one of many reasons students may be abstaining from drinking this spring, stating “young people may be more concerned about their bodies, and how alcohol may negatively affect them.”

Although Oregon students were nearly tied-up on whether or not they would drink this holiday, the state still had much fewer sober-pledging college kids than those in Arkansas and Delaware, which jointly had the highest percentage of students stating they plan not to drink with 67%.

According to the survey results, students in New Hampshire were the least likely to not drink over Spring Break, with only 15% stating they planned to stay sober.

When analyzing results across all 50 states, the survey found 56% of participants believe alcohol sales should be restricted after 2:00 a.m.

According to the survey, of the students who had previously consumed alcohol while partying during spring break, 25% of respondents said they felt pressured to do so.

Additionally, the survey found most regular drinkers reported being under the influence of alcohol for nearly half of the entire holiday, stating, “With a typical Spring Break vacation lasting around six days on average, the survey also discovered that the average drinker said they’re drunk three out of these days while on holiday.”

The survey showed answers given by Oregon students were nearly identical to national trends, as the study found 47% of students from across the U.S. are planning not to drink this spring break.

“It appears there is a significant percentage of students who will have a sober spring break this year,” Survey contributors said. “This could be due to personal reasons, like having different interests outside of alcohol and drugs or testing out one of the popular social media sobriety trends.”

To view an infographic of the study results click here.