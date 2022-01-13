Need a raise? Here’s how to negotiate with your boss

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As inflation rises many are needing, or at least wanting a larger paycheck. But if quitting the job isn’t an option you may want to ask your boss for a raise.

According to a recent survey, employers plan to increase their budgets for raises by nearly 4 percent. But the challenge now is how do you go about asking your boss for that raise?



A negotiations expert shares some tips on how to negotiate for a higher salary. Jeff Cochran, a managing partner at the Shapiro Negotiations Institute joined AM Extra Thursday with more details.