Editor’s note: The criminal complaint filed against the accused may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News has obtained the criminal complaint against an Oregon man federal authorities say kidnapped a woman in Seattle and drove her to his home in Klamath Falls where he held her in a cinderblock cell in his garage.

Negasi Zuberi – who federal authorities say has also been known as Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi – was taken into custody by law enforcement in Nevada on July 16 after the victim escaped.

The court documents describe how the victim escaped the cell and included photos of evidence collected by investigators.

Read the court documents below:

Federal authorities say there could be more victims and that Zuberi has lived in at least 10 other states since August 2016, including: California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.