PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While a family is still reeling from an unimaginable tragedy, their home has become the target of an attempted burglary – and authorities say the suspect is related to a convicted triple-murderer.

Last month, five family members were found dead from a murder-suicide inside their Orchards Highland home. Four days later, 64-year-old Stuart Rouse was accused in the fatal shooting of his wife, Cristina, their two adult daughters, Kristina and Melissa, and his adult brother, Ronald.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has since arrested a Vancouver man who was spotted on the property in a face mask on New Year’s Eve.

That man, 40-year-old Michael Luyster, was found with two lockpicking tools in his pockets and a backpack with several comic books worth hundreds of dollars, according to court documents.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that Luyster is related to triple-murderer Brent Luyster, who was convicted of killing three people and injuring a woman during a 2016 shooting at a Woodland home.

But neighbors like JD Hartman say this burglary wasn’t an isolated incident.

“They stole the truck one time. There’s just been a constant number of things. People know that that’s happened to them and know that nobody’s there, and it’s an easy target,” Hartman said.

Hartman said the neighbors on the corner try to keep watch of the house, and even caught someone in the act.

“The door was wide open. They were squatting there at like 5 or 6 o’clock in the morning,” Hartman said. “We just knew it wasn’t the family members, so we went up there and we’re just like, ‘Hey, you guys got to get out of here.”

In fact, the sheriff’s office says they’ve been called out to the home six times since the tragedy for incidents ranging from simple premise checks to two separate burglaries and a vehicle theft.

Hartman said it’s upsetting to see people taking advantage of a tragic situation, and added a message for the surviving family members: “Our prayers go out to you. We always think about them, and we’ll keep an eye out for you while you’re not here as much as possible.”

(Courtesy: Dr. Kristoffer Rouse)

KOIN 6 spoke with Dr. Kristoffer Rouse about his late family less than a month ago.

“My mom and dad, they were very loving, compassionate people. It’s a very caring family. If you ask them for any help, they would drop things just to help you,” Rouse, who lives in Seattle, said. “My dad did suffer a lot after my brother passed away two years ago.”