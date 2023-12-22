PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Community members in a Northeast Portland neighborhood say they are dealing with an unwanted camper van in front of their homes.

According to neighbors like Ann Donaca, the camper sitting in front of her home near the intersection of Shaver and 47th Avenue has disrupted her family’s life over the past two weeks.

“It’s been high anxiety. It has been scary,” Donaca said. “One of the two trucks has come roaring in the middle of the night, loudly up and down the street. The pitbulls bark day and night.”

Hers is one of the 20 complaints the the City of Portland has received from the area in the past two months. Officials say they have sent crews to do four risk assessments in that time.

Donaca said the situation has changed her family’s daily routines.

“My son is 28 and has down syndrome and he’s highly independent,” Donaca said. “We’ve had to alter his pathway of leaving the house so that he’s not walking by the camper. They have three pitbulls who guard the street.”

Philippe Routhier said the situation has changed the way they live.

“You know, when we’re at home, trying to be here just to make sure that everything is OK,” Routhier said.

However, this isn’t the only neighborhood with this problem in Portland. According to a city program dedicated to dealing with this very issue, they get hundreds of reports each day – with more than 10,000 each month.

Despite everything, Donaca said she and her neighbors have compassion.

“Portland obviously has a situation where there are many homeless people who need help,” she said. “And so how do we support and keep our neighborhoods safe?”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation tagged the vehicles in the area on Friday.

“It doesn’t fix the problem, so I think there’s things to do in it,” Routhier said. “But at least for now, you know, the neighborhood that other people that live here are going to feel safer.”