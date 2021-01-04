New Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chick-fil-A fans in the Pacific Northwest will have another reason to celebrate Thursday; a new restaurant is opening in Vancouver.
The restaurant will open Thursday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. It’s located along the Vancouver Mall’s perimeter near Macy’s.
Chick-fil-A selected John Dombroski as the independent franchise owner and operator of the new location. Dombroski will be responsible for employing approximately 120 full- and part-time team members.
Dombroski has lived in Vancouver since 2016 and also owns and operates the Chick-fil-A in Cascade Park.
“We are a purpose-driven business,” Dombroski said. “We exist to care for our community and to nourish the whole person on both sides of [the] counter.”
At first, the new restaurant will only offer service through its drive-thru. The company said employees must be trained before expanding operating hours and opening the restaurant for walk-in service.
In addition to visiting the drive-thru, customers can also place orders through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.
In celebration of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A Vancouver Mall Drive plans to surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in the community and will donate $25,000 to a local food bank. This money will go toward organizations in the Vancouver area.
The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
