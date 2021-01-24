New clinic at PDX vaccinates people with disabilities and caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine center opened at Portland International Airport this week and Sunday, healthcare workers administered nearly 1,000 vaccines to people with disabilities and their caregivers.

One family at the vaccine center drove more than 100 miles to get their first doses.

“That’s how important it is. When you know that your child has a 10 fold chance, if she gets it, of making it, you want to do what you can,” said Sandy Gernhart, who drove to Portland from Bend.

The new vaccine center is at the Red Economy Lot at the airport. It’s a collaboration between the Port of Portland, Oregon Health & Sciences University, and the Red Cross.

Drive-thru vaccinations are by appointment only. For now, only those in the Phase 1a group are eligible. However, the center is planning to stay open for the next wave of patients when the state government allows the next group to be vaccinated.