New Seasons to mandate COVID vaccines for employees

Rule starts in mid-March for Oregon, Washington stores

by: Ian Costello

A new seasons store in the Raleigh Hills area of Portland (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Go ahead and add New Seasons markets to the list of places that will require employees to get vaccinated against COIVD-19 as a condition of employment.

In a statement released on their website, the grocery chain says they will to require employees in their Oregon and Washington stores to show proof of vaccination by mid-March. The company says they will allow employees to request exemption for a handful of reasons, including medical and religious.

“With the transmissibility of the Omicron variant causing a steep increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases within our communities, we believe a vaccine requirement is the right thing to do to keep our staff and customers safe and control virus spread,” the statement read.

Shoppers, age 5 and over, at New Seasons stores in Oregon and Washington are required to be masked in accordance with state mandates.

