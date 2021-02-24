Newberg garage fire leads to displacement of 7 adults, pet dog

Scene of a house fire on Pinehurst Drive in Newberg February 24, 2021 (TVF&R)

House no longer inhabitable; damage estimated to be $100k

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven adults and a pet dog have been displaced after their Newberg house caught fire Tuesday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the home on Pinehurst Drive is no longer inhabitable because of extensive fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters from TVF&R and Dundee Fire Department were dispatched to the house after receiving several 911 calls reporting the fire. Crews first on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage — quickly spreading to the living area of the home.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

A TVF&R investigator determined that the fire originated in a converted sleeping area inside the garage. But because of the number of potential ignition sources, the cause remains undetermined.

Damages are estimated to be more than $100,000, according to TVF&R.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced occupants with temporary housing and other essential needs.