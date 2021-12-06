Newberg holds meeting to look for superintendent

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District needs a new superintendent, and the district’s school board is ready for the public listen in on the conversation.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the NSD will hold a special school district meeting for a discussion of a short-term contract superintendent and to begin the process to find a permanent superintendent.

The process will include reviewing proposals and interviewing possible search firms.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the latest chapter in an ongoing saga in the district after Joe Morelock was fired by the board last month. Morelock, who was the superintendent for slightly more than 2 years, was fired without cause in a 4-3 vote by the school board. He was under contract through June 30, 2024.

Board members David Brown, Brian Shannon, Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart voted to fire Morelock, while the board’s other three members, Rebecca Piros, Brandy Penner and Ines Peña voted against.

David Brown, the school board chair, also made an announcement last week to confirm that the process of identifying and hiring an interim superintendent has begun.

“An interim superintendent will allow for continuity, relieve some of the workload from administrators and allow the NSD board of directors to begin the process of identifying, vetting, and hiring a new permanent superintendent,” said Brown. “We are working closely with the WESD to help in the process. We are also in contact with our legal counsels to help.”

The Newberg School District special meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, you can visit the district’s website here.