The district has given no details about the TikTok video in question

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The saga of Newberg School District drama continues.

According to a tweet made by the Newberg School District on Thursday, some staff members have been put on administrative leave stemming from a TikTok video.

“The district has been made aware of a TikTok video by staff members,” the tweet read. “As the first step of our investigative process, the staff members have been put on administrative leave. We are not able to comment any further about personnel matters.”

The district has not given further details about the TikTok in question and has not released the names or positions of the involved staff members.

However, the Yamhill Advocate is reporting two middle school counselors posted a video of them flipping off the camera — with the gesture directed towards certain parents. The profile the publication lists is currently set to private, preventing viewers from seeing whether or not the video is still up.

Again, the school district has not confirmed any information about their investigation, nor have they confirmed the reporting done by the Yamhill Advocate.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the district for clarification, but a spokesperson told us the tweeted statement was all they are able to give at this time.

This is a developing story.