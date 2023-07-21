PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation has been ordered for some residents of Klickitat County due to a wildfire raging south of the Bickleton area, officials say.

According to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, a fire on Newell Road has reached 6,000 acres and continues to grow. As of 8 p.m., the fire is 0% contained. Officials say the fire started at approximately 3:35 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the Newell Road fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber and now threatens homes, farms, wheat fields, solar and wind farms, landfill, and livestock.

The department has posted maps indicating who is under Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 evacuation orders. To view the updated locations, see the photos below:

A Level 3 “Go Now” order means “danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent and you should leave immediately,” officials say. Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders mean to prepare your belongings in case you need to leave at a moment’s notice and monitor local media for updates. Level 1 “Get Ready” orders mean you should pack your valuable and important documents in case of emergency.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. Officials are sending updates via Facebook.

