NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — A commercial fishing vessel began to sink along the Newport Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the Newport Fire Department.

Just after noon, Newport firefighters responded to a report of a vessel sinking at Port Dock 5. Officials saw that the vessel was tied up near the fuel dock listing to its port side and was sinking in the water.

After making sure there were no lives at risk, crews worked with Port of Newport and USCG Yaquina Bay officials to set up containment and absorbing buoys around the boat. Newport fire officials said that the fuel spilled was kept to a minimum and that there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the ship sinking is under investigation. Port of Newport officials are working with representatives of the boat’s owner to raise the vessel.