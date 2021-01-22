NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NFL has invited thousands of health care workers who received the coronavirus vaccine to the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa, the league announced Friday.

The league posted a video of Commissioner Roger Goodell surprising workers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with tickets on Friday.

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.



To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said in a news release. “This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

Those who attend will have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the league said. Pandemic safety protocols, such as mandatory mask and social distancing requirements, will be in place.

Raymond James Stadium will be limited to 20% capacity. The league said 7,500 health care workers and an additional 14,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium, which has a capacity of around 65,000 and is expandable to more than 70,000.