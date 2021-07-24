No animals harmed in electrical fire at Scappoose pet store

All About Pets at 52567 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose on July 24, 2021 (Scappoose Fire District).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No animals were harmed following an electrical fire that broke out inside a Scappoose area pet store Saturday.

Employees from All About Pets on Columbia River Highway called 911 at 8:30 a.m. to report smelling smoke in the building. When emergency crews arrived, they quickly located an electrical fire that had a about a six-foot radius, according to Scappoose Fire District officials.

“The fire spread to non-load bearing structural components in a crawl space up above the second floor,” SFD said. “Crews were able to suppress the fire with about 10 gallons of water.”

All About Pets should be able to open up soon for normal retail, SFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.