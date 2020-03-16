No re-open date yet set for Ecola State Park

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach, a popular destination in particular for spring breakers, is still under repair after a sliding hillside affected its access road with no date set for its re-opening.

That’s according to Associate Director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Chris Havel. He added that the spread of the COVID-19 virus causing school closures and some business closures across the state is not a factor in the park’s continued closure at this time.

“The work to re-open Ecola State Park’s entrance road is not directly affected by COVID-19. We haven’t set a date because we’re working to get contractors on board who can help us both understand the repairs needed and to actually do the work. That’s complicated by unstable geology,” Havel explained to KOIN 6 News over email Monday.

The park rangers decided to close the park last month after they noticed the road was sinking and in need of significant repairs, as well as the park being near a known, active landslide just up the road.

The faulty stretch of road at Ecola Park is one in need of constant repair, Havel said, as it’s a “mishmash of pavement and gravel now due to past repairs.”

In addition, the recent movement damaged the underground waterline, weakened the road, made portions of it steeper and therefore more difficult for passenger vehicles, he said.

“We’re hoping to get bids from local firms to repair this by re-grading the road, removing more of the pavement and replacing it with gravel (which survives small movements better and is easier to repair), and restoring the waterline. We’ll provide an estimated opening date when we can do it reliably,” Havel said.

The Parks and Recreation Department of Oregon is also revisiting its broader repair strategy of the park. This includes whether to maintain continuing ongoing repairs of the road as they come up or finding a different route for cars into the park altogether.

“That’s a much longer-term, more expensive option, and we would need a more detailed geotechnical report to guide that discussion,” Havel said.