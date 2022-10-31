PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 foot building, as well as the roof.

Clackamas Fire says that they were able to prevent the fire from spreading and extinguished the flames rapidly. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews respond to a commercial fire in Clackamas. (Clackamas Fire) Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas. (Clackamas Fire) Fire crews respond to a commercial fire in Clackamas. (Clackamas Fire)

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.