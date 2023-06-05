PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a year after a Portland hiker and his puppy were shot and killed last summer in Lewis County, Wash., his family is now pushing for the state to take over the investigation.

Back in April, the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney announced the two suspects in the case involving Aron Christensen would not be charged in the deaths, citing how the sheriff’s office and other agencies handled the case.

“You’re holding out hope, as a grieving family,” said Corey Christensen, Aron’s brother.

The past 10 months have been a nightmare for the Christensen family, not only grieving for the loss of Aron and his puppy Buzzo, but also fighting for justice following their deaths.

“Our mission is to make sure that Aron’s death gets a full and fair investigation. The prosecutor himself stated that has not happened,” said Corey.

Christensen and his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo were shot and killed while on an overnight hike during a camping trip near Walupt Lake in Central Washington, last August. However, after months of the investigation going back and forth between multiple agencies and despite recorded interviews where two people admitted to the incident, Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer announced in April that those two suspects identified in their deaths would not be charged with manslaughter or animal cruelty.

A letter from Meyer to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office detective cites multiple issues with the case, writing, “the responding deputy made an obvious error when indicating detectives were not needed to respond to the report of a gunshot victim. The error was compounded when his immediate supervisor endorsed the idea.” In another part, he adds, “at the autopsy, the dog was examined with the same instruments that were used for the examination of Mr. Christensen.”

“You tell this story to anybody with a brain cell, you know, two brain cells to rub together, and they’re gonna say, none of this adds up or makes any sense. Nobody’s that incompetent,” said Corey.

It’s one of the reasons Corey is now fighting for an outside agency to take over the investigation, urging the prosecuting attorney or Gov. Jay Inslee to refer the case to the Washington Attorney General. Corey says beyond that, he also wants to see some accountability from Lewis County officials and proper training across the board — not just for his family, but for anyone whose case may be handled by the same agencies.

“I want to ensure that justice and a measly scrap of accountability. There has been no one has been held accountable for any of these misgivings or mistakes. My brother was shot and killed, his puppy along with it. The officer, the first responding officer, apparently still employed there. I don’t know. But there has been no repercussions from anybody on any of this,” said Corey. “I would like to see some proper training and some individuals who were there who did not follow procedures properly, be that with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office or the necropsy or any of that, I would like to see some changes being made in that being made available to the residents of Lewis County. They deserve that much that to know that if a loved one is in a similar situation, this same track record of dragging your family through hell for nine months is not going to happen.”

In the months since the deaths, Christensen’s loved ones and even complete strangers have rallied for justice. It’s a fight Corey says they’ll continue.

“We’re not going away anytime soon, we’re gonna keep pushing, and keep pushing and pushing until it gets referred,” he said. “His friend group has been really, really great and super supportive this entire time, and so he’s got a whole community rallying behind him.

KOIN 6 News reached out multiple agencies regarding this case. and While Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Office says they haven’t been able to review it yet, KOIN 6 did not hear back from Lewis County.

The estate of Aron Christensen has also filed a tort claim related to the death investigation of Christensen and Buzzo for $20 million.