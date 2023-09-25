PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are releasing new details about what led to a police presence in North Portland late Sunday evening.

Portland police say an employee at a drug store on North Lombard Street near Greeley Avenue called in to report someone threatened an employee.

The caller told police the man was carrying crowbars.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned the man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Stavinoha, had not threatened the employee, but did have an active criminal warrant for Criminal Mischief I out of Multnomah County and he started running away when officers tried to arrest him.

Police say Stavinoha climbed onto a North Baldwin Street home’s roof, where he stayed for several hours until he came down and was arrested.

No other details were immediately available.