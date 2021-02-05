Northwest neighbors praise Cafe Nell outdoor expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An empty lot outside Cafe Nell in Northwest Portland transformed into a space with lights, greenery and good food. The outdoor expansion has allowed the business to welcome around 30,000 customers since July, helping the business stay afloat during the pandemic, said owner Vanessa Preston.

“It’s heartbreaking that so many places are not doing well,” she said. “We are … you know, fortunate to have kept everyone employed and to actually hire more employees than we had previously.”

Long-time customers Tawnie Nelson and Kathleen Boniface say the outdoor space is like an Oasis.

I watched the owner here really think about how to create something beautiful,” Nelson said.

It really is a rarity, I’ve tried a few others and frankly this is the nicest.”

But not everyone is happy with the expansion. One neighbor, Renee Mercado told KOIN 6 News that the noise and activity is detrimental to her and the rest of her family’s mental health. She added that she has frustrated with the response from the city.

Preston said she has already worked with the city noise office and everything is “within standards of what it should be.”

“You don’t hear anything now other than the birds, so you know, we are in the business of making friends, not enemies so certainly we want to be conscious of being friendly to our neighbords.

Boniface meanwhile said that as a small business owner herself, she wants to support Cafe Nell.

“I want to support someone who invested in me and my comfort and my mental health and enjoy feeling human a little bit in a really horrible time,” she said.