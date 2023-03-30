PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two homes in Northwest Portland caught fire after an explosion Thursday morning, officials said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Northwest Burkhardt Court and Northwest Mill Pond Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames engulfed one home and was spreading to a nearby home.

“I was working from home and heard a boom,” said one neighbor. “It was burning hot, really hot. I went back inside.”

The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm and after nearly an hour was extinguished, according to PF&R. Crews and investigators both remain at the scene.

Photos of the scene show the home where the fire ignited completely charred with plumes of smoke surrounding the area.

Pair of Northwest Portland homes catch fire after reported explosion (Courtesy: PF&R).

No injuries were reported.

