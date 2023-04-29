A warm April day in Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The early season heat wave continues Saturday for the Portland metro area as afternoon highs sit nearly 20 degrees above normal. A mild start to the day will help spring afternoon highs into the 80s quickly.

Portland’s not use to the heat, be sure to take breaks

Temperatures are expected to sit nearly five to 10 degrees cooler than Friday’s record-breaking temperatures. Easterly winds will also be considerably calmer than Friday’s gust conditions.

Those beating the heat on the water should remember to wear a life jacket as cold water shot remains the biggest threat to boaters safety this weekend.

Cold water dangerous remain this weekend across the Pacific Northwest

Hikers beware of muddy conditions and an elevated avalanche threat in snowy locations since weekend melting will lead to an unstable snowpack. Meanwhile, the snow melt runoff will keep rivers cold in and around the Pacific Northwest.

Hiking forecast for Oregon’s Cascades this weekend

Seasonal temperatures return to the area as a trough of low pressure moves overhead Sunday. This next system will drop temperatures nearly 20 degrees, putting Portland into the low to mid 60s Sunday.

Cooler temperatures return to Portland Sunday as clouds and rain chances increase

A few stray showers are possible Sunday as clouds find their way back into western Oregon and Washington. Drier skies return next week as afternoon highs return to the low 70s.