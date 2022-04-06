PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — After a two-year hiatus, The Rose Festival Parades are coming back this year, but there will be some changes.

The Grand Floral Parade will be entirely on the eastside this year, starting indoors at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and concentrated in the Lloyd District.

The parade is also being reduced from four miles to two. However, the number of entries will be the same.

When asked if police resources and security concerns are two of the reasons for the changes, Marilyn Clint, the Chief Operating Officer for the Rose Festival, said “The City of Portland is challenged with resources, just like the Rose Festival is, and we want to make prudent use of the resources that we have, when it comes to time, and when it comes to human resources, and this is the solution.”

Additionally, the Rose Festival Starlight Parade will start an hour earlier this year, at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m.

The Rose Festival officially starts on May 27th, with CityFair returning to Waterfront Park.