Number of Oregon foster kids drops, reports of abuse rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The current COVID-19 crisis has added continued strain on the State’s child welfare systems. As more parents pulled themselves from the workforce to supplement childcare for their own kids, child welfare agencies have had to get creative to secure a sense of permanency for Oregon’s foster children.

However, despite the obstacles provided by the global pandemic, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division announced the state ended the 2021 year with only 5,393 children in foster care – the lowest number of in 16 years.

“We all know that infants, children, adolescents and young adults do best growing up in a family that can provide love, support, lifelong learning, shared values and important memories,” Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston stated in a recent release. “That is why we are committed to doing everything we can to provide the necessary supports to help families safely stay together and decrease the use of unnecessary foster care.”

While the Child Welfare Division data for 2021 showed major progress in reducing the amount of children in foster care, the numbers also showed a rise in reports of child abuse.

According to ODHS data, as the number of children who experienced foster care in 2021 dropped by roughly 11%, when compared to 2020, the number of contacts to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline (ORCAH) rose by 11% since 2020.

ODHS said ORCAH received almost 175,000 contacts in 2021, and 46% or 80,000 of those reports were of suspected abuse and neglect – an 8% jump from 2020.

Jake Sunderland, Press Secretary for the Oregon Department of Human Services told KOIN 6 News the rise in reports does not directly imply a rise in abuse.

“As you know in 2021 many students in Oregon returned to in-person learning after a long break from it in 2020. What we know in Child Welfare nationally is that when school is in session, calls to child abuse hotlines do increase,” Sunderland said. “The important thing to keep in mind is that even though calls to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline increased, only about 48% of them were actual reports of concern about child safety.”

The data showed in 2021, 55% of child abuse reports ended in a CPS assessment being assigned. Last year’s assignment rate was higher than the 2020 rate of 53%.

“Our data tells us that many people turn to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline when they want to help but are not sure how. These are calls from educators and other members of our community who recognize that a child and their family might need assistance because they are struggling with hunger, housing instability, job loss, mental or physical health issues or other stressful situations,” Sunderland told KOIN 6 News.

He continued, “We do not consider an increase in calls to mean there is an increase in child abuse. In fact, entries into foster care (a key indicator that there is a child safety threat) have remained relatively stable. This tells us that the kids that needed an intervention due to safety are getting the attention and support they need.”

The 2021 Child Welfare Division data showed that last year 1,699 families were reunified, and 538 adoptions and 365 guardianships became finalized. According to ODHS, no children were moved to out-of-state residential treatment facilities last year.

2021 was a big year of challenges and change for the the Child Welfare Division, as the agency shifted the focus on prevention and took on new steps expand racial equity.

Last year the agency helped implement the Oregon Indian Child Welfare Act (ORICWA) into State law, which adapted Oregon’s child welfare services to better serve Tribal families and recognized customary adoptions.

According to an ODHS release, the Child Welfare Division also adopted practices to reduce “oversurveillance of families of color, give power to communities, and address structural bias in decision making.”

Other major ODHS accomplishments in 2021 include: securing federal approval for the Oregon Family First Prevention Services Plan, becoming one of the first states to grant federal pandemic aid to children and young adults who have experienced foster care, and launching the public data dashboard to increase transparency on Oregon’s performance of federal child welfare outcomes.

A full list of the agency’s 2021 accomplishments can be viewed here.

ODHS stated that the best was to, “support children and families in Oregon is by becoming a resource (foster) parent for children in foster care.” Details on how to support can be found at the ODHS website.